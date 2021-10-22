Former party leader Orban pulls out of Liberal Party, objects to President's nomination for PM

Former party leader Orban pulls out of Liberal Party, objects to President's nomination for PM. Ludovic Orban, the former leader of the National Liberal Party, pulled out of the party and announced that he would not back prime minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca. Orban's group of followers in Parliament is estimated at some 40 - out of a total number of 446 MPs. Orban thus rejected the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]