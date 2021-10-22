Industrial association claims Romania recycles more plastic than France or Austria

Industrial association claims Romania recycles more plastic than France or Austria. Romania collects more plastic, in proportional terms, than countries like Germany or France - namely 45% compared to around 30% - said Alin Visan, the president of the Romanian Association for Packaging and Environment (ARAM). The European Union’s average is only 40%, he added, quoted by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]