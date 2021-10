Romania's Iasi takes EUR 20.5 mln EBRD loan for energy efficiency

Romania's Iasi takes EUR 20.5 mln EBRD loan for energy efficiency. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) lends the city of Iasi EUR 20.5 mln for the renovation and increase of energy efficiency of some public buildings. The money will go to the rehabilitation of 15 buildings, especially schools and kindergartens, and the modernization of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]