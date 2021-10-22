 
Romaniapress.com

October 22, 2021

Romania's central bank sets higher down payments for mortgage loans aimed at investments
Oct 22, 2021

Romania's central bank sets higher down payments for mortgage loans aimed at investments.

The Romanian central bank (BNR) is increasing by 10 pp the down payment ratio for mortgage loans aimed at investments (as opposed to housing) purposes, according to a draft regulation unveiled by the BNR spokesperson Dan Suciu, Profit.ro reported. Thus, the down payment ratio reaches 25% for (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis reiterates in Brussels Romania's request to join Schengen Area as soon as possible President Klaus Iohannis attended the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday in Brussels, reiterating Romania’s request to become a member of the border-free Schengen Area as soon as possible. The main subjects of the meeting regarded the latest developments in the COVID-19 (...)

DSU's Arafat: Gov't approves additional measures to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic 30-day ban on private functions – wedding, baptism parties, conferences The government has approved amendments to its decision extending the state of alert by establishing additional measures to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including a 30-day ban on private functions – wedding, baptism (...)

PM-designate attempts to form government. PNL to come up with Cabinet list on Monday Citu, Ciuca meet UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor to discuss governing agenda National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu said on Friday, after a meeting he had together with Prime Minitser-designate Nicoale Ciuca at the PNL headquarters with Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (...)

Aquila Eyes Initial Public Offering To Sell 66 Million Shares With A View To Stock Market Trading Distribution and logistics company Aquila, held by Catalin Vasile and Alin Dociu, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for the sale of 50% of the shares newly issued within a share capital increase.

Does the world need Bitcoin? (press release) The Bitcoin developers launched it after the 2008 financial crisis as a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency that would solve the shortcomings of paper money. Bitcoin has so far lived up to that proposition, facilitating faster, safer, and relatively cheaper international money (...)

NEPI Rockcastle kicks off works at its first residential project in Bucharest NEPI Residential, the new division of the NEPI Rockcastle property group, said it has received the construction permit and started the works at Vulcan Residence, its first residential project in Bucharest. The apartment complex, which requires an investment of around EUR 22 million, will be (...)

History Channel donates books to 25 high schools in Romania Following the success of its first donation campaign in 2019, History Channel announced on Friday that it would make a new donation of history books to 25 high schools in 13 counties in Romania. This year's donation will start on October 25, marking the Centenary of the birth of Romania's King (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |