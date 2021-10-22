Two Romanian entrepreneurs invest together EUR 90 mln in industrial spaces
Oct 22, 2021
Two Romanian entrepreneurs invest together EUR 90 mln in industrial spaces.
Serb businessman Sacha Dragic - who made his fortune in the Romanian gambling industry - and Romanian entrepreneur Ionut Dumitrescu - who set up in 1997 real estate consultancy firm Eurisco later sold to CB Richard Ellis in 2008 - joined forces and put together EUR 90 mln for financing logistic (...)
