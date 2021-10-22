Globalworth inaugurates the renovated lobby of the Tower Center International office building

Globalworth inaugurates the renovated lobby of the Tower Center International office building. Globalworth, the leader of the Romanian office market, is pleased to announce that the newly refurbished lobby in its class “A” TCI office building in Bucharest is ready to host its visitors and tenants which include Mindspace, Tradeshift, Cegeka, E&Y, Hidroelectrica, Deutsche Bank and Anima. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]