Safetech Innovations is co-organizer of Capture the Flag-University of Suceava, a cybersecurity competition

Safetech Innovations is co-organizer of Capture the Flag-University of Suceava, a cybersecurity competition. Safetech Innovations, a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces its involvement as a co-organizer in CTF-USV (Capture the Flag). This is a competition dedicated to students in Romania and abroad that consists of solving several (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]