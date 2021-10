BeeFast is expanding its activity in Brasov

BeeFast is expanding its activity in Brasov. Estimates: 35 minutes average delivery time and 300 daily orders by the end of the year BeeFast, an ultra-fast courier and tech start-up, is expanding its activity from November 1, starting deliveries in Brașov. For the first month of operation, the company estimates an average of 100 orders... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]