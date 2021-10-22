Romanian startup Bob Concierge has raised 6 mln. euros from US based investment fund NCH Capital

Romanian startup Bob Concierge has raised 6 mln. euros from US based investment fund NCH Capital. Bob Concierge, the Romanian startup which has developed an intelligent system of automated devices that provide and sell products and services within residential complexes and office buildings, has received a new investment of 6 million euros from American fund NCH Capital. The company aims to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]