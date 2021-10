CFR Calatori 2020 Revenues Down 14% YOY to RON1.8B

CFR Calatori 2020 Revenues Down 14% YOY to RON1.8B. Romania’s state-owned passenger railway carrier CFR Calatori reached revenues worth RON1.8 billion in 2020, down 14% year-on-year, while losses more than doubled against 2019, to RON354 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]