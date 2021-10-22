15.410 COVID positives and 357 COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours in Romania. Attila: There is possibility to reach 20k cases daily



As many as 15,410 COVID positives have been registered in the past 24 hours, as well as 357 COVID-related deaths, of which one prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday, citing data available with the National Intervention Coordination and (...)