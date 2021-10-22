Romania photo of the day: People queue to get COVID shots at ‘vaccination marathon’ in Bucharest



The new ‘vaccination marathon’ in Bucharest got off to a fairly good start on Friday, October 22, with people already queuing at the centres in the morning. (Photo source: RO Vaccinare on Facebook). According to RO Vaccinare, more than 1,000 people were vaccinated in the first two hours of the (...)