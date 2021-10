Romania Spent RON15.7B, Or Nearly 1.5% Of GDP, On Environmental Protection In 2020

Romania Spent RON15.7B, Or Nearly 1.5% Of GDP, On Environmental Protection In 2020. Romania’s environmental protection expenditure stood at RON15.7 billion in 2020, or nearly 1.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP), with the bulk of the amount going into waste management, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]