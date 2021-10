Aquila Eyes Initial Public Offering To Sell 66 Million Shares With A View To Stock Market Trading

Aquila Eyes Initial Public Offering To Sell 66 Million Shares With A View To Stock Market Trading. Distribution and logistics company Aquila, held by Catalin Vasile and Alin Dociu, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for the sale of 50% of the shares newly issued within a share capital increase. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]