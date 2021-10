Rosendahl Nextrom 2020 Turnover Drops 64% YOY to RON12.7M

Rosendahl Nextrom, the domestic arm of Rosendahl Nextrom GmbH Austria, part of Austria's group Knill Gruppe, in 2020 posted turnover worth RON12.7 million (EUR2.6 million), down 64% year-on-year.