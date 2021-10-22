PM-designate attempts to form government. PNL to come up with Cabinet list on Monday



Citu, Ciuca meet UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor to discuss governing agenda National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu said on Friday, after a meeting he had together with Prime Minitser-designate Nicoale Ciuca at the PNL headquarters with Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (...)