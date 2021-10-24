 
October 24, 2021

21 diplomatic missions in Romania issue joint statement on awareness-raising for preventing and combating violence against women
21 diplomatic missions in Romania issue joint statement on awareness-raising for preventing and combating violence against women.

Violence against women and girls happens in all countries and at all levels of society. It is a fundamental human rights responsibility of every state to protect against such violence. It is not a private matter, reads a joint statement issued by 21 diplomatic missions in Romania . In the... (...)

Arafat: Medicines for COVID patients, arriving from France, show European solidarity The medical support provided by France, consisting of medicines needed to treat COVID-19 patients in the ICU wards, arrived on Sunday at the National Centre for Coordination and Intervention Management – Ciolpani (CNCCI), showing the European solidarity, said Raed Arafat, head of the Emergency (...)

PNL's Citu: USR, PSD should put aside political interests in this critical period Responsibility is the only solution, says the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, telling the representatives of USR (Save Romania Union) and PSD (Social Democratic Party) to put aside the political interests in this critical period. “Responsibility – this is the only (...)

Picture That By Vlad Popescu Smoke on the water is the image that comes to my mind every time I think of the trip to Krakow (photo) I have had a few years ago. The Main Square’s ground was covered by a thin layer of smoke, and a guitarist was... The post Picture That appeared first on Nine O' (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 11.725; 389 deaths reported in the past 24 hours The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday morning that in the last 24 hours, 11,725 cases of people positive for SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded and 389 deaths have been reported, including eight previous ones. The highest rate of COVID-19 cumulatively at 14 days in Ilfov County (...)

President Iohannis reiterates in Brussels Romania's request to join Schengen Area as soon as possible President Klaus Iohannis attended the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday in Brussels, reiterating Romania’s request to become a member of the border-free Schengen Area as soon as possible. The main subjects of the meeting regarded the latest developments in the COVID-19 (...)

DSU's Arafat: Gov't approves additional measures to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic 30-day ban on private functions – wedding, baptism parties, conferences The government has approved amendments to its decision extending the state of alert by establishing additional measures to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including a 30-day ban on private functions – wedding, baptism (...)

PM-designate attempts to form government. PNL to come up with Cabinet list on Monday Citu, Ciuca meet UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor to discuss governing agenda National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu said on Friday, after a meeting he had together with Prime Minitser-designate Nicoale Ciuca at the PNL headquarters with Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (...)

 


