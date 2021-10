Antitrust Body Clears Austria’s ALPLA Group To Acquire Wolf Plastics Verpackungen

Romania's Competition Council has approved a transaction whereby Austria's ALPLA Group, a world leader in the development, production and recycling of plastic packaging, acquires Wolf Plastics Verpackungen based in Austria and, indirectly, Wolf Plastics Ambalaje in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]