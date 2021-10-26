Hybrid and electric car sales in Romania exceed diesel ones in September

Hybrid and electric car sales in Romania exceed diesel ones in September. While this does not reflect the balance on the local Romanian car market yet, more electric and hybrid cars were sold in Romania in September, compared to the number of diesel cars. Thus, 1,433 electric and hybrid cars were sold in September, compared to 1,243 diesel models sold in the same (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]