Romanian subsidiary of courier DPD invests EUR 2 mln to cope with rising orders

Romanian subsidiary of courier DPD invests EUR 2 mln to cope with rising orders. DPD Romania, the local subsidiary of the global courier group DPD, announced on Monday October 25, that it has invested over EUR 2 mln in its infrastructure, to cope with the huge volume of parcels. The company said that it expects the new restrictions related to the fourth wave of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]