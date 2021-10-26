Austria’s plastic packaging producer Alpla takes over rival in regional deal

Austria’s plastic packaging producer Alpla takes over rival in regional deal. Romanian Competition Council authorized the transaction through which the Austrian plastic packaging producer Alpla takes over its rival Wolf Plastics Verpackungen, also from Austria, Ziarul Financiar reported. Alpla is thus increasing the number of plants in Romania from four to five upon the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]