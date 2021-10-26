Czech fintech Dateio implements cashback products for UniCredit Romania

Czech fintech Dateio implements cashback products for UniCredit Romania. Czech fintech Dateio reached an agreement with UniCredit Romania to develop cashback products by which the bank's customers will be offered targeted offers from a broad range of local retailers through online and mobile banking applications, Bursa reported. This is Dateio's second contract on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]