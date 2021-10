Corporate lending keeps gaining momentum in Romania

Corporate lending keeps gaining momentum in Romania. The stock of bank loans in Romania rose by 13.4% YoY at the end of September, to RON 314.6 bln (EUR 63.6 bln, 28% of GDP), with the local currency loans rising faster - by 18.4% YoY to RON 225.3 bln (EUR 45.5 bln), according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR). For comparison, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]