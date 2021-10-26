Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains: Bear census carried out using non-invasive DNA sampling

Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains: Bear census carried out using non-invasive DNA sampling. Conservation Carpathia Foundation (FCC) has identified the bears on a surface of 1,200 square km in the Făgăraș Mountains and surrounding areas using non-invasive DNA sampling. The counting of the bear population using modern methods, like genetics, is the first step in the responsible management (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]