Royal Hospital Hits RON15.7M Turnover in 2020, Up 23% YOY. Royal Hospital in 2020 generated turnover worth RON15.7 million, 23% higher than in the previous year. The hospital has 3,600 square meters and 50 beds. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]