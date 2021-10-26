GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 16.765 following over 78.700 tests carried out in past 24hrs; 523 persons reported dead

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 16.765 following over 78.700 tests carried out in past 24hrs; 523 persons reported dead. A number of 16,765 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with 78,706 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. As of Tuesday, 1,587,880 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]