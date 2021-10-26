PNL’s Citu: PM-designate sends truce proposal to party leaders for supporting minority Government

PNL’s Citu: PM-designate sends truce proposal to party leaders for supporting minority Government. The Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca sent on Tuesday, to the leaders of parliamentary parties, a document where he proposes a political truce through which a minority Government could be supported for a limited amount of time, the chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]