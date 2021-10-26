Covid-19: Bucharest to host ‘vaccination marathons’ every weekend until end of year

Vaccination marathon events will take place in Bucharest every weekend until the end of the year, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the coordinator of the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign, announced. Such events will be held in every district of the city.