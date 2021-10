Medicover to expand with four diagnostic imaging centers in Romania

Medicover to expand with four diagnostic imaging centers in Romania. Healthcare services provider Medicover will add four imaging centers in Bucharest, Iași, Constanța and Craiova under a EUR 5 million investment, the company said. The centers will have the latest generation medical systems produced by GE Healthcare and cover services such as CT scan, MRI scan, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]