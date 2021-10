TeraPlast Group’s Net Profit Surges 41% YoY To RON43.3M In Jan-sept 2021

TeraPlast Group’s Net Profit Surges 41% YoY To RON43.3M In Jan-sept 2021. TeraPlast Group on Tuesday reported a net profit of RON43.3 million for January-September 2021, up 41% on the year, a performance that reflects both the volume increases and the efficiency of the activity. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]