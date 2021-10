Grup Serban Holding Targets Stock Market Listing Until End-2021

Grup Serban Holding, a Romanian entrepreneurial company founded by Nicolae Serban, active in several fields in the agricultural sector, seeks to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange until the end of 2021 and to raise RON25 million through a private placement of shares.