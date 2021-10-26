 
Romaniapress.com

October 26, 2021

Orange Romania Reports EUR273M Turnover For 3Q/2021, Similar With Level In 3Q/2020
Oct 26, 2021

Orange Romania Reports EUR273M Turnover For 3Q/2021, Similar With Level In 3Q/2020.

Telecom operator Orange Romania on Tuesday reported a turnover of EUR273 million for the third quarter of 2021, similar with the level recorded in the same period in 2020, and a slight increase in customer numbers (+1.75) up to 10.79 million, per financial data provided by French Orange (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Agreement to take over ExxonMobil's participation by Romgaz S.A .; the Romanian company becomes one of the strongest in the CEE By rbj The Romanian company Romgaz and ExxonMobil announce that they have reached an agreement to take over the subsidiary of the American giant, which holds a 50% stake in the Neptun Deep project for natural gas exploitation in the Black Sea, according to an announcement published on the (...)

Romgaz Reaches Agreement with Exxon Over 50% Stake in Neptun Deep Block Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO), the most valuable state-run company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Tuesday evening announced after the end of the trading session the completion of the negotiations with US’ Exxon over buying the latter’s 50% stake in the Neptun Deep (...)

The Alexandrion Foundation announces the laureates of the Constantin Brancoveanu Awards Gala 2021 Professionals from 8 areas: medicine, film, history, theater, architecture, visual arts, literature and music were awarded for remarkable accomplishments throughout their career or for projects and works which have attracted the appreciation of the public and of the critics, in the previous (...)

Calin Fusu Looks For Chief Investment Officer For Investment Fund Neogen Capital Investment fund Neogen Capital, owned by local entrepreneur Calin Fusu, is looking for Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

Net Assets Of Investment Funds In Romania Grow 3.2% To RON52.9B In September 2021 The net assets of the 233 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end investment funds operating in Romania grew by 3.2% in September 2021, to RON52.9 billion (EUR10.7 billion), and by 19% since the beginning of 2021, the Association of Fund Administrators said (...)

KPMG Legal Appoints Alexandru Mocanescu As New Partner Law firm KPMG Legal - Toncescu si Asociatii SPARL has expanded its team of partners to six by appointing Alexandru Mocanescu as new partner.

Austria in Sounds: Online concerts available to public in Romania Three concerts are available online for the local public as part of the program Austria in Sounds – Sounds of contemporary Austria, an event occasioned by Austria's National Day, celebrated on October 26. The three concerts are delivered by the Vienna Boys' Choir (Wiener Sängerknaben), Minetti (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |