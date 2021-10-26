Orange Romania Reports EUR273M Turnover For 3Q/2021, Similar With Level In 3Q/2020

Orange Romania Reports EUR273M Turnover For 3Q/2021, Similar With Level In 3Q/2020. Telecom operator Orange Romania on Tuesday reported a turnover of EUR273 million for the third quarter of 2021, similar with the level recorded in the same period in 2020, and a slight increase in customer numbers (+1.75) up to 10.79 million, per financial data provided by French Orange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]