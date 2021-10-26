Bucur Obor Turnover Up 9.82% To RON25M; Net Profit Up 13% To RON8M YoY In Jan-Sept 2021

Bucur Obor Turnover Up 9.82% To RON25M; Net Profit Up 13% To RON8M YoY In Jan-Sept 2021. Bucur Obor (BUCU.RO), the company that owns the Bucur Obor shopping center in capital Bucharest, on Tuesday said it ended the first nine months of 2021 with a turnover of RON25 million, up 9.82% on the year, and a net profit of RON8 million, up 13% on the year, per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]