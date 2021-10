Romgaz Reaches Agreement with Exxon Over 50% Stake in Neptun Deep Block

Romgaz Reaches Agreement with Exxon Over 50% Stake in Neptun Deep Block. Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO), the most valuable state-run company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Tuesday evening announced after the end of the trading session the completion of the negotiations with US’ Exxon over buying the latter’s 50% stake in the Neptun Deep (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]