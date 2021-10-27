 
October 27, 2021

www.școalaprofesorilor.ro, now available to teachers for continuing training
Oct 27, 2021

www.școalaprofesorilor.ro, now available to teachers for continuing training.

Vodafone Romania Foundation and Didactica Foundation are launching the www.scoalaprofesorilor.ro platform, a free digital solution for the management of teachers’ training. The project is mentored and financed by the Vodafone Romania Foundation with a budget of RON 264,300, through the strategic (...)

