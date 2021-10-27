Gheorghita: We will recommend administering half of Moderna vaccine dose for booster shot

Gheorghita: We will recommend administering half of Moderna vaccine dose for booster shot. The chairman of Romania’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita declared on Tuesday that the European Medicines Agency recommended using the booster dose for people who received the full scheme of the Moderna vaccine after a minimum of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]