Romanian Liberals want to rule alone, but with broad support in Parliament
Oct 27, 2021
Liberal Party (PNL) president Florin Citu announced on Tuesday, October 26, that prime minister-designate Nicolae Ciucă sent to the leaders of the parliamentary parties an invitation to an armistice for a given period, aimed at providing majority support in Parliament to a minority government (...)
