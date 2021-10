Romanian group TeraPlast reports 41% stronger profit in Jan-Sep

Romanian group TeraPlast reports 41% stronger profit in Jan-Sep. TeraPlast Group's turnover had a robust evolution, and at nine months it registered an increase of 46% compared to the corresponding period of the prior year's restated results, to over RON 451 mln, according to a company statement. The operating profit advanced by 37%, up to RON 50.5 mln.