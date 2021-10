KLG Europe Logistics Targets 20 Hubs in Romania in 5 Years

KLG Europe Logistics Targets 20 Hubs in Romania in 5 Years. Logistics operator KLG Europe Logistics plans to make investments to expand its hub network in Romania from nine to 20 units in the next five years, explained Daniel Radu, national transport manager with KLG Europe Logistics. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]