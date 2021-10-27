RTPR wins 1 million Euros refund from tax authority (ANAF) for international car parts manufacturer

RTPR wins 1 million Euros refund from tax authority (ANAF) for international car parts manufacturer. After a year of trial, the RTPR tax litigation team convinces Oradea Court of Appeal to oblige the Tax Administration to return the amount of 1 million Euros to an international car parts manufacturer. In this atypical case in the field of intra-group relationships, the main issue was to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]