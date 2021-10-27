Grup Șerban Holding announces intention to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Grup Șerban Holding, a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several areas of agriculture, announces the intention to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company plans to float on BVB under the GSH ticker symbol before the yearend. In November, Grup Șerban (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]