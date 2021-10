Simtel Team Buys 80-Ha Land Plot in Giurgiu to Develop Large Photovoltaic Farm

Romanian engineering and technology firm Simtel Team, listed on the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced it acquired a 837,866-sqm industrial land plot in Giurgiu, where it is set to develop a large photovoltaic (...)