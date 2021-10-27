President Iohannis pays state visit to Egypt: My visit to Cairo reaffirms the desire of the two countries to strengthen the high-level political dialogue. Romania supports Egypt’s efforts to find best solutions to crises in Africa, Middle East



Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday in Cairo that business people in Egypt and Romania should be encouraged to start up joint projects both bilaterally and in third markets. “In our conversation, we agreed that moving forward we have to identify new ways to capitalise on the (...)