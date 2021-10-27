COVID-19: Health official believes Romania could hit 70% vaccination target by end of year

COVID-19: Health official believes Romania could hit 70% vaccination target by end of year. Romania will most likely hit the 70% COVID-19 vaccination target by the end of the year if the current pace is maintained, Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, said on Tuesday. According to him, over 1 million people received their first dose in the past (...)