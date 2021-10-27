Romania photo of the day: Brown bears relaxing on the side of Transfagarasan mountain road

Romania photo of the day: Brown bears relaxing on the side of Transfagarasan mountain road. Three brown bears were spotted relaxing on the side of the famous Transfagarasan mountain road in Romania, on a sunny autumn day. (Photo credit: Octavian Micu) The photo, shared on social media by Octavian Micu, shows the beautiful wild animals sitting casually on the side of the road as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]