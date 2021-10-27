eMAG Ventures invests EUR 1.5 mln in Romanian refurbished phones marketplace Flip.ro

eMAG Ventures invests EUR 1.5 mln in Romanian refurbished phones marketplace Flip.ro. Romanian refurbished phones marketplace Flip.ro received an investment of EUR 1.5 million from eMAG Ventures, the investment fund created by eMAG - Romania's largest online retailer. The Romanian startup targets a leading position on the refurbished products market in Central and Eastern (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]