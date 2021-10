Real Estate Developer Hexagon Builds Mixed-Use Compound On Policolor Platform in Bucharest

Real estate developer Hexagon, based in Cluj-Napoca and held by Florin Maris and Raul Ciurtin, is building a mixed-use compound on the Policolor platform in capital city Bucharest, with a surface area of 13.9 hectares.