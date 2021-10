GapMinder Sells Its 42% Stake In Startup Flip.ro To eMAG Ventures

Investment fund GapMinder Ventures, one of the largest players on the local profile market, is selling its 42.2% ownership stake in startup Flip.ro to investment fund eMAG Ventures.