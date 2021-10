Mihaela Biciu Steps Down As CEO Of Brokerage Firm Tradeville

Mihaela Biciu, the longest-serving Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a brokerage company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, is leaving Tradeville after almost 24 years.