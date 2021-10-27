Senate rejects bill on obligation to present COVID-19 digital certificate at work
Oct 27, 2021
Senate rejects bill on obligation to present COVID-19 digital certificate at work.
On Wednesday, the Senate plenary rejected a bill according to which it is mandatory for the staff of some public and private units to present the COVID-19 digital certificate at the workplace. The bill was rejected by 67 to 60 votes, with two abstentions, Agerpres reports. According to the (...)
