Senate rejects bill on obligation to present COVID-19 digital certificate at work

Senate rejects bill on obligation to present COVID-19 digital certificate at work. On Wednesday, the Senate plenary rejected a bill according to which it is mandatory for the staff of some public and private units to present the COVID-19 digital certificate at the workplace. The bill was rejected by 67 to 60 votes, with two abstentions, Agerpres reports. According to the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]